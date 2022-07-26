CVB Financial Corp. Expected to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.47 Per Share (NASDAQ:CVBF)

CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for CVB Financial in a report issued on Monday, July 25th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.47 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for CVB Financial’s current full-year earnings is $1.56 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for CVB Financial’s FY2022 earnings at $1.71 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.97 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of CVB Financial to $26.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CVB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st.

CVB Financial Price Performance

CVBF opened at $26.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 0.35. CVB Financial has a 1-year low of $18.72 and a 1-year high of $26.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.74.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. CVB Financial had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 9.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share.

CVB Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a positive change from CVB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kristina M. Leslie sold 6,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.58, for a total transaction of $150,912.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,889 shares in the company, valued at $516,142.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kristina M. Leslie sold 6,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.58, for a total transaction of $150,912.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,889 shares in the company, valued at $516,142.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anna Kan sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.20, for a total transaction of $169,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,395. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CVB Financial

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in CVB Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $43,562,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of CVB Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,229,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVB Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,521,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 2,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 51,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 8,407 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

About CVB Financial

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

Featured Articles

