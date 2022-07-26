DA Davidson Boosts UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) Price Target to $101.00

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) had its price target increased by DA Davidson from $90.00 to $101.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of UFP Industries from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of UFP Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th.

Get UFP Industries alerts:

UFP Industries Price Performance

Shares of UFPI stock opened at $87.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.28. UFP Industries has a 12 month low of $64.13 and a 12 month high of $94.80. The company has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.40.

UFP Industries Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at UFP Industries

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.64%.

In related news, COO Allen T. Peters sold 5,605 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.07, for a total value of $454,397.35. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 147,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,974,768.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other UFP Industries news, COO Allen T. Peters sold 5,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.07, for a total transaction of $454,397.35. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 147,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,974,768.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick M. Benton sold 7,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total transaction of $632,158.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 126,703 shares in the company, valued at $10,138,774.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 35,869 shares of company stock valued at $2,853,480. Insiders own 3.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UFP Industries

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UFPI. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UFP Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $578,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 51,104 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,700,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UFP Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,501 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. 81.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UFP Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Industrial, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; and outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, decorative lawn, garden, craft, and hobby products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.