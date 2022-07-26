DA Davidson Comments on PacWest Bancorp’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:PACW)

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of PacWest Bancorp in a research report issued on Monday, July 25th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.11 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for PacWest Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $4.31 per share.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.05). PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 35.95%. The company had revenue of $358.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. PacWest Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

PACW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 13th. Stephens dropped their price objective on PacWest Bancorp to $48.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Raymond James downgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Wedbush raised their price target on PacWest Bancorp to $31.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on PacWest Bancorp to $40.00 in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.33.

Shares of NASDAQ PACW opened at $27.16 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.78. PacWest Bancorp has a 1-year low of $25.48 and a 1-year high of $51.81. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.44.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.04%.

In other PacWest Bancorp news, EVP Rebecca H. Cordes purchased 10,000 shares of PacWest Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $250,000.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Rebecca H. Cordes acquired 10,000 shares of PacWest Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew P. Wagner acquired 20,000 shares of PacWest Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 42,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,050,000 in the last three months. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in PacWest Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 60.7% during the first quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 458,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,774,000 after purchasing an additional 173,120 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $2,256,000. River Oaks Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 2.6% during the first quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC now owns 51,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $549,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

