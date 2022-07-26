Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Cavalier Investments LLC

Cavalier Investments LLC cut its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,457 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 504 shares during the period. Cavalier Investments LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DHR. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Danaher during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Danaher during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

In related news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total transaction of $1,069,619.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,317,571.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of DHR stock opened at $273.38 on Tuesday. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $233.71 and a 1-year high of $333.96. The firm has a market cap of $198.87 billion, a PE ratio of 32.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $255.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $268.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.29 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 11.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on DHR shares. Cowen dropped their target price on Danaher to $340.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Danaher from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. UBS Group started coverage on Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $297.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $301.00 to $317.00 in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Danaher has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.00.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

