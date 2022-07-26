Darwin Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Darwin Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Darwin Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWF. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,032,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,705,683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,827 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,819,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,472,645,000 after buying an additional 246,018 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2,273.0% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 237,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $72,884,000 after buying an additional 227,300 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,921,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,198,384,000 after buying an additional 190,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,493,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $456,266,000 after buying an additional 168,113 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded down $2.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $230.07. 30,282 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,621,037. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $207.97 and a twelve month high of $311.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $226.66 and a 200-day moving average of $251.57.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.