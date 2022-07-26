Darwin Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Darwin Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 371 shares during the period. Darwin Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,541,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,952,000 after buying an additional 188,783 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,278,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,150,000 after purchasing an additional 34,466 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $524,811,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,440,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,122,000 after purchasing an additional 63,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,171,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,122,000 after purchasing an additional 21,791 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VIG traded down $0.83 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $148.16. 6,435 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,811,949. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $137.50 and a 12-month high of $172.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $146.68 and a 200-day moving average of $154.96.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.