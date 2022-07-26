Darwin Advisors LLC Has $18.43 Million Stock Position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Darwin Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 246.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 409,889 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 291,613 shares during the period. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF accounts for 3.0% of Darwin Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Darwin Advisors LLC owned about 0.17% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF worth $18,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aflac Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $144,090,000. Aflac Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $141,975,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 99.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,307,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,722,000 after buying an additional 1,646,614 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 89.6% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,135,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,051,000 after buying an additional 1,481,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 692.9% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,576,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,573 shares during the period.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SRLN traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $42.44. The company had a trading volume of 10,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,290,777. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $41.22 and a 1-year high of $46.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.36 and its 200-day moving average is $43.98.

