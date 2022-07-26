Darwin Advisors LLC Makes New $5.12 Million Investment in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Darwin Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 87,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,123,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 144,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,484,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 23.0% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 2,607 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 4,226 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 175.3% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 6,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 1,056.5% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,992,000 after acquiring an additional 77,781 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA FNDX traded down $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,228,814. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.86. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.49 and a fifty-two week high of $60.29.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.