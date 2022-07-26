Darwin Advisors LLC Purchases 3,412 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Darwin Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,331 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,412 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.6% of Darwin Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Darwin Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital City Trust Co. FL grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $277,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 14.8% during the first quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,513,000 after purchasing an additional 6,393 shares during the period. Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 135.2% during the first quarter. Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC now owns 537,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,636,000 after purchasing an additional 308,715 shares during the period. Finally, Chandler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Chandler Asset Management Inc. now owns 156,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,761,000 after purchasing an additional 3,204 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $3.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $394.47. 134,162 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,377,896. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $364.03 and a 52 week high of $482.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $392.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $422.84.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

