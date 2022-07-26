Darwin Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Darwin Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 21,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,598,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TFG Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 8,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 107,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,654,000 after buying an additional 2,687 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 87.7% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 235,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,787,000 after purchasing an additional 109,895 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 38,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 29,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,435,000 after purchasing an additional 7,036 shares in the last quarter. 56.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

Shares of PRU traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $96.74. The stock had a trading volume of 6,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,501,868. The firm has a market cap of $36.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.86, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.46. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.73 and a 52 week high of $124.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $98.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.95.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.50. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 8.09%. The company had revenue of $13.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 10.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 38.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on PRU shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Prudential Financial from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Prudential Financial from $120.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.58.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

