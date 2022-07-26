Darwin Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Darwin Advisors LLC lessened its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,064 shares during the quarter. Darwin Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. LGL Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. now owns 4,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 9,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ SHY traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.85. The stock had a trading volume of 16,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,865,056. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $82.79 and its 200 day moving average is $83.55. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $81.94 and a twelve month high of $86.34.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th were paid a $0.079 dividend. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st.

