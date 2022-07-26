Darwin Advisors LLC Sells 13,230 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Darwin Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,230 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Darwin Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Darwin Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $7,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $1.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.46. 5,147 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,409,101. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $74.75 and a 52-week high of $123.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.43.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.