Darwin Advisors LLC Sells 1,860 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Darwin Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,464 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,860 shares during the period. Darwin Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 161,340 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,582,000 after acquiring an additional 9,377 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth $224,000. Marshall Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 195.5% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 6,430 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after buying an additional 4,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 45,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,688,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 57.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $249.00 to $217.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $239.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $227.00 target price (down previously from $255.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.12.

United Parcel Service Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded down $5.96 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $181.95. The company had a trading volume of 87,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,509,105. The company’s 50-day moving average is $179.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.14. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $165.34 and a twelve month high of $233.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $158.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.10.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.13. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 82.94%. The business had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.63%.

About United Parcel Service

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.