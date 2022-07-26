Darwin Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Darwin Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 372 shares during the period. Darwin Advisors LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 588.9% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 78.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ADP shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $238.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $203.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $229.21.

In related news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total value of $66,789.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,663 shares in the company, valued at $355,998.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total value of $119,432.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,692.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 312 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total transaction of $66,789.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $355,998.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADP traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $217.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,438,908. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $213.87 and a 200-day moving average of $215.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $192.26 and a 52-week high of $248.96.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.14. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 56.01%. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

