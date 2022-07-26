Datarius Credit Tops One Day Volume of $112.00 (DTRC)

Datarius Credit (DTRC) traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 26th. Datarius Credit has a market capitalization of $42,290.85 and $112.00 worth of Datarius Credit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Datarius Credit coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Datarius Credit has traded 9.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Datarius Credit Profile

Datarius Credit is a coin. Datarius Credit’s total supply is 239,992,867 coins and its circulating supply is 201,017,063 coins. Datarius Credit’s official website is datarius.io. The official message board for Datarius Credit is medium.com/@datariuscryptobank. Datarius Credit’s official Twitter account is @Datariuscrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Datarius Credit Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Datarius is an Ethereum-based social P2P cryptobank. DTRC is an ERC20 utility token that allows its holders to access and participate in the Datarius banking system. The token holders will also receive 65% of the fees and charges collected by the Datarius cryptobank. The amount shall be distributed annually starting from 2019, in proportion to the number of the token holders. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datarius Credit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datarius Credit should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Datarius Credit using one of the exchanges listed above.

