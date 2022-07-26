DATx One Day Trading Volume Hits $2,133.00 (DATX)

DATx (DATX) traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. In the last seven days, DATx has traded down 11.3% against the U.S. dollar. One DATx coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. DATx has a total market capitalization of $9,918.31 and approximately $2,133.00 worth of DATx was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DATx alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004782 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20,923.00 or 1.00014260 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006214 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004778 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00003514 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002443 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.20 or 0.00125255 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00029406 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004773 BTC.

DATx Profile

DATx (CRYPTO:DATX) is a coin. It launched on February 3rd, 2018. DATx’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,391,302,551 coins. DATx’s official Twitter account is @DATxOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DATx is www.datx.co.

DATx Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DATx is a new blockchain working in collaboration with QTUM Foundation and Avazu (advertising platform). It aims for users to become empowered stakeholders in the advertising space and advertisers will get returns by ad reach and revenue generated. The platform leverages on blockchain technology, and combines with artificial intelligence and big data solutions so that way ad spending can be properly tracked and accounted for. Their token DATx is a ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DATx should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DATx using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DATx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DATx and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.