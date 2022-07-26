Dearborn Partners LLC Acquires 177,102 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 5,645.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 180,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 177,102 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $38,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,613,438 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,347,344,000 after purchasing an additional 403,504 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,435,714 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,443,951,000 after purchasing an additional 260,465 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,219,016 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,976,004,000 after purchasing an additional 46,899 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,735,713 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,872,413,000 after purchasing an additional 370,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its position in United Parcel Service by 107.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,925,181 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,484,343,000 after acquiring an additional 3,584,871 shares in the last quarter. 57.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on UPS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of United Parcel Service from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $202.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $218.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $232.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.12.

UPS traded down $5.76 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $182.15. 96,222 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,509,105. The stock has a market cap of $159.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.10. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $165.34 and a twelve month high of $233.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $179.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.59 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 82.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.63%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

