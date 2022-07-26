Dearborn Partners LLC Acquires 2,053 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Dearborn Partners LLC grew its stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 177,502 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,053 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $34,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2,250.0% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 141 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 89.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $220.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.00.

NASDAQ JKHY traded up $0.88 on Tuesday, hitting $198.26. 3,397 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 365,334. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $147.50 and a 52-week high of $205.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $183.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.39.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.10. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 18.81%. The business had revenue of $478.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th were given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.16%.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

