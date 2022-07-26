Dearborn Partners LLC Acquires 2,768 Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Dearborn Partners LLC raised its position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 173,689 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares during the period. Watsco makes up about 2.0% of Dearborn Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Dearborn Partners LLC owned about 0.45% of Watsco worth $52,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Watsco during the first quarter worth $32,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Watsco during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Watsco during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Watsco during the first quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Watsco during the fourth quarter worth $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Watsco alerts:

Watsco Stock Performance

Watsco stock traded down $12.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $240.58. The stock had a trading volume of 8,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,284. Watsco, Inc. has a 12 month low of $220.68 and a 12 month high of $318.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $247.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $270.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Watsco Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a $2.20 dividend. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.84%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Watsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Watsco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $350.00 to $313.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Watsco from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Watsco from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $280.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Watsco news, Director Cesar L. Alvarez sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.55, for a total value of $1,014,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 13.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Watsco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment comprising residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.