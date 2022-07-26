Dearborn Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,741 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avity Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,076 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 8,422 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,653 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total transaction of $7,780,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,098,717.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HON traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $181.94. The company had a trading volume of 26,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,245,479. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.21. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.35 and a 1-year high of $236.86. The company has a market cap of $123.85 billion, a PE ratio of 24.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $183.03 and a 200-day moving average of $188.59.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 30.04%. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on HON. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Cowen set a $205.00 price objective on Honeywell International in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. TheStreet cut Honeywell International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Honeywell International from $183.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.43.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

