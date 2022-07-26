Dearborn Partners LLC Buys 884 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Dearborn Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 381,439 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories comprises approximately 1.7% of Dearborn Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $45,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 100.9% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 231 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Holloway Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 175.0% in the first quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1,125.0% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 245 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 301 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.22, for a total transaction of $5,661,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,973,500 shares in the company, valued at $789,539,670. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.22, for a total value of $5,661,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,973,500 shares in the company, valued at $789,539,670. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 24,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $2,712,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,854 shares in the company, valued at $5,407,502. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

ABT stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $108.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,521,200. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.75. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $101.24 and a 12 month high of $142.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $110.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.90.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.34. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 29.64% and a net margin of 18.78%. The business had revenue of $11.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $134.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.33.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.