Dearborn Partners LLC Grows Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 250,594 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,707 shares during the quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC owned about 0.07% of Kimberly-Clark worth $30,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KMB. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 66.4% in the 4th quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.71.

Insider Activity at Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 2,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total transaction of $283,804.73. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,371.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Kimberly-Clark news, CEO Michael D. Hsu sold 41,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.08, for a total transaction of $5,841,055.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,550,187.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 2,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total transaction of $283,804.73. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,102 shares in the company, valued at $1,934,371.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 47,394 shares of company stock valued at $6,625,387. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KMB traded down $2.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $131.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,280,163. The stock has a market cap of $44.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.71, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.33. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $117.32 and a fifty-two week high of $145.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $131.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.49, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 253.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. Analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 89.40%.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

