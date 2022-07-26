Dearborn Partners LLC Has $1.87 Million Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Dearborn Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 92.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173,530 shares during the quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Avengers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 119.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 74.0% in the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 339.5% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 77.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Clorox alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director A D. David Mackay sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total transaction of $140,630.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,378. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Clorox news, Director A D. David Mackay sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total value of $140,630.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,378. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.83, for a total value of $90,575.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,676,855.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Clorox Stock Performance

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Clorox from $145.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Clorox from $127.00 to $123.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Clorox from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Barclays dropped their target price on Clorox from $126.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Clorox from $127.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.36.

Shares of Clorox stock traded down $5.46 on Tuesday, hitting $142.31. The stock had a trading volume of 27,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,048,848. The Clorox Company has a twelve month low of $120.50 and a twelve month high of $187.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $140.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The stock has a market cap of $17.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.19.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 92.98% and a net margin of 6.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

Clorox Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 27th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 26th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. This is an increase from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 125.75%.

Clorox Profile

(Get Rating)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.