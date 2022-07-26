Dearborn Partners LLC Has $3.26 Million Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Dearborn Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,266 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 334 shares during the quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $3,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Adviser Investments LLC increased its stake in BlackRock by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 7,586 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,797,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in BlackRock by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,438 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,451 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,140,000 after buying an additional 3,063 shares during the period. Liberty Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,431 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, Bank OZK grew its position in BlackRock by 4.5% in the first quarter. Bank OZK now owns 2,943 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,249,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $830.00 to $710.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $747.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $873.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $719.00 to $675.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,035.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $796.23.

BlackRock Price Performance

Shares of BLK stock traded down $8.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $627.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,357. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $575.60 and a 1-year high of $973.16. The company has a market cap of $95.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a current ratio of 4.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $624.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $697.58.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.94 by ($0.58). BlackRock had a net margin of 30.12% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $10.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.1 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $4.88 per share. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.46%.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

