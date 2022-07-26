Dearborn Partners LLC Has $57.99 Million Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Dearborn Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 100,699 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for about 2.2% of Dearborn Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $57,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 572 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Andesa Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,474 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 110,810 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $62,907,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614 shares during the period. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at about $164,500,000. Institutional investors own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on COST. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $580.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale to $525.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $561.00 to $627.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $650.00 to $610.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $571.72.

Costco Wholesale Trading Down 2.2 %

COST traded down $11.75 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $517.39. 46,764 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,241,948. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $476.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $513.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $406.51 and a one year high of $612.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.18 billion, a PE ratio of 41.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.17. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The company had revenue of $52.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total transaction of $1,160,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,730 shares in the company, valued at $17,506,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total value of $1,160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 37,730 shares in the company, valued at $17,506,720. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter bought 850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $470.74 per share, with a total value of $400,129.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,317,008.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,609,904 over the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

See Also

