Dearborn Partners LLC Sells 6,319 Shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Dearborn Partners LLC cut its holdings in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 204,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,319 shares during the quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC owned approximately 0.07% of STORE Capital worth $5,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 88.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,598,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,992,000 after purchasing an additional 751,958 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,766,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $409,261,000 after purchasing an additional 741,979 shares during the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 23.2% during the first quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 3,763,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,003,000 after purchasing an additional 707,797 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,193,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,469,000 after purchasing an additional 441,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,835,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $235,151,000 after purchasing an additional 359,570 shares during the last quarter. 86.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STORE Capital Stock Performance

Shares of STOR stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.96. 18,613 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,120,444. STORE Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $24.48 and a 12 month high of $37.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of 25.17 and a beta of 1.14.

STORE Capital Announces Dividend

STORE Capital ( NYSE:STOR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $222.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.11 million. STORE Capital had a net margin of 36.52% and a return on equity of 5.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that STORE Capital Co. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 138.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on STOR shares. Evercore ISI set a $32.00 target price on shares of STORE Capital in a report on Monday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of STORE Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of STORE Capital in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of STORE Capital from $32.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of STORE Capital from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.50.

About STORE Capital

(Get Rating)

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

