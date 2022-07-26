DecentBet 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $57.00 (DBET)

DecentBet (DBET) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. During the last seven days, DecentBet has traded down 11.2% against the dollar. One DecentBet coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DecentBet has a market capitalization of $45,126.30 and $57.00 worth of DecentBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DecentBet Coin Profile

DecentBet is a coin. It was first traded on September 23rd, 2017. DecentBet’s total supply is 188,632,973 coins. DecentBet’s official website is www.decent.bet. The Reddit community for DecentBet is /r/decentbet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DecentBet’s official Twitter account is @Decent_Bet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DecentBet

According to CryptoCompare, “Decent.bet is a smart contract-based sports betting platform and an online casino. DBET is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that will be used for all purposes within Decent.bet's platform. “

