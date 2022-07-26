DeFine (DFA) Market Cap Tops $8.43 Million

DeFine (DFA) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 26th. During the last seven days, DeFine has traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar. One DeFine coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000707 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DeFine has a total market capitalization of $8.43 million and approximately $2.05 million worth of DeFine was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004714 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001592 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002189 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00017108 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001944 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00031846 BTC.
About DeFine
DeFine’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,181,518 coins. DeFine’s official Twitter account is @DeFinePlatform.
Buying and Selling DeFine
