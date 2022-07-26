DeFine Trading Down 4.8% This Week (DFA)

DeFine (DFA) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 25th. In the last seven days, DeFine has traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar. DeFine has a total market cap of $8.44 million and $2.11 million worth of DeFine was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeFine coin can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000711 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004730 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001581 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002199 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00017755 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001955 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00031745 BTC.
About DeFine
DeFine’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,181,518 coins. DeFine’s official Twitter account is @DeFinePlatform.
Buying and Selling DeFine
