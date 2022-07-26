Definity Financial Co. (TSE:DFY) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.30 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Definity Financial Co. (TSE:DFY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial cut their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Definity Financial in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, July 24th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.36. The consensus estimate for Definity Financial’s current full-year earnings is $2.05 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Definity Financial’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.89 EPS.

DFY has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Definity Financial from C$33.50 to C$34.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Definity Financial from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Cormark lowered their target price on shares of Definity Financial from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Definity Financial from C$41.50 to C$39.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Definity Financial from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Definity Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$36.06.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$33.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$31.70. Definity Financial has a 1-year low of C$26.00 and a 1-year high of C$35.86. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.14.

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.40 by C$0.15. The company had revenue of C$790.30 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. Definity Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.29%.

Definity Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products in Canada. It offers personal insurance products, including auto, property, general and umbrella liability, and pet insurance products to individuals under the Economical, Sonnet, Family, Petsecure, and Peppermint brands; and commercial insurance products comprising fleet, commercial auto, property, liability, and specialty insurance products to businesses under the under the Economical brand name.

