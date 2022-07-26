Dego Finance (DEGO) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $7.01 Million

Dego Finance (DEGO) traded down 6.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 25th. Dego Finance has a market cap of $15.45 million and approximately $7.01 million worth of Dego Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Dego Finance has traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar. One Dego Finance coin can now be purchased for $1.79 or 0.00008489 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004732 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,176.42 or 1.00085532 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00006687 BTC.
- Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004730 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00003648 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.
Dego Finance Profile
DEGO is a coin. Its launch date was September 12th, 2020. Dego Finance’s total supply is 8,607,383 coins. Dego Finance’s official website is dego.finance. Dego Finance’s official Twitter account is @dego_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Dego Finance
