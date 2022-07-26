Delek US (NYSE:DK) Shares Gap Up to $24.27

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $24.27, but opened at $24.95. Delek US shares last traded at $24.43, with a volume of 1,920 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Delek US from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Delek US from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Delek US from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Delek US to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Delek US from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.73.

Delek US Stock Down 0.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.94.

Delek US Increases Dividend

Delek US ( NYSE:DK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. Delek US had a negative net margin of 0.77% and a negative return on equity of 5.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.69) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 11th. This is a positive change from Delek US’s previous dividend of $0.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Delek US

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Delek US by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 425,977 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,385,000 after buying an additional 24,595 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Delek US by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 100,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Delek US by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 680,339 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,198,000 after purchasing an additional 208,230 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Delek US by 163.7% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 73,803 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 45,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Delek US by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,402,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $21,028,000 after acquiring an additional 333,357 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

Further Reading

