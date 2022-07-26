Desjardins Lowers Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PPRQF) Price Target to C$15.00

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PPRQF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Desjardins from C$16.50 to C$15.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PPRQF. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$15.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. TD Securities raised Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.38.

Shares of PPRQF traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 342 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,712. Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $10.19 and a 12-month high of $12.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.05 and its 200 day moving average is $11.56.

Choice Properties, Canada's preeminent diversified real estate investment trust, is the owner, manager and developer of a high-quality portfolio comprising 725 properties totaling 66.1 million square feet of gross leasable area. Choice Properties owns a portfolio comprised of retail properties predominantly leased to necessity-based tenants; industrial, office and residential assets concentrated in attractive markets; and offers an impressive and substantial development pipeline.

