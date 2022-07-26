Desjardins Reaffirms Buy Rating for Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU)

Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Desjardins in a note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Summit Industrial Income REIT Stock Performance

Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C$1.17. The company had revenue of C$59.12 million during the quarter.

