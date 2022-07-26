Desjardins Reiterates Buy Rating for Minto Apartment (TSE:MI)

Desjardins restated their buy rating on shares of Minto Apartment (TSE:MI – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Minto Apartment Price Performance

Minto Apartment (TSE:MI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C$0.35. The business had revenue of C$32.53 million during the quarter.

Minto Apartment Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, July 31st will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞.

Featured Articles

