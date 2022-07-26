Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.13. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 4.27%. The company had revenue of $8.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.55 billion. On average, analysts expect Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

NYSE DB traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.22. 207,927 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,711,722. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $7.54 and a 52-week high of $16.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.55 and its 200-day moving average is $11.50.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.1473 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 20th. This represents a yield of 1.53%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,052,394 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $898,813,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166,479 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,281,641 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,463,000 after purchasing an additional 325,478 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,369,744 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,216,000 after purchasing an additional 760,242 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 999,640 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,645,000 after purchasing an additional 31,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,302,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on DB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €15.00 ($15.31) to €13.00 ($13.27) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to a “buy” rating and set a $15.40 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €12.50 ($12.76) to €13.00 ($13.27) in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €14.90 ($15.20) target price on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.86.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, foreign exchange, and securities services, as well as risk management solutions.

See Also

