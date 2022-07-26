Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.13. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $8.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.55 billion. On average, analysts expect Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trading Down 3.6 %

DB traded down $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.26. 111,835 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,711,722. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $7.54 and a 12-month high of $16.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.50.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were paid a $0.1473 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.53%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DB shares. Morgan Stanley set a €14.90 ($15.20) price target on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. UBS Group raised their target price on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €15.30 ($15.61) to €16.30 ($16.63) in a report on Friday, April 29th. Kepler Capital Markets raised Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to a “buy” rating and set a $15.40 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €15.00 ($15.31) to €13.00 ($13.27) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DB. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the first quarter worth about $191,000. Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 21.0% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 25,286 shares of the bank’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 4,386 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 6.9% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 36,139 shares of the bank’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,317 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 12.2% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,130 shares of the bank’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 4,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 14.1% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 45,861 shares of the bank’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 5,678 shares in the last quarter.

About Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, foreign exchange, and securities services, as well as risk management solutions.

Featured Articles

