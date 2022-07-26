Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) Given a €190.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1 – Get Rating) has been given a €190.00 ($193.88) price objective by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.57% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a €192.00 ($195.92) target price on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €196.00 ($200.00) price objective on Deutsche Börse in a report on Monday, July 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €165.00 ($168.37) target price on Deutsche Börse in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €161.00 ($164.29) target price on Deutsche Börse in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €164.00 ($167.35) price target on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Thursday, June 30th.

Deutsche Börse Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of DB1 traded up €0.45 ($0.46) during trading on Tuesday, reaching €161.60 ($164.90). 294,119 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 642,992. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €158.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of €158.38. The stock has a market cap of $29.67 billion and a PE ratio of 22.63. Deutsche Börse has a twelve month low of €135.80 ($138.57) and a twelve month high of €169.55 ($173.01). The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.03.

Deutsche Börse Company Profile

Deutsche Börse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

