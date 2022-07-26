DFS Furniture (LON:DFS) Hits New 52-Week Low at $144.00

DFS Furniture plc (LON:DFS – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 144 ($1.73) and last traded at GBX 144 ($1.73), with a volume of 528594 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 155.80 ($1.88).

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.42) target price on shares of DFS Furniture in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of DFS Furniture in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price target on DFS Furniture from GBX 325 ($3.92) to GBX 280 ($3.37) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 192.81. The company has a market cap of £366.96 million and a P/E ratio of 772.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 163.68 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 191.31.

In other DFS Furniture news, insider Loraine Martins acquired 6,023 shares of DFS Furniture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 166 ($2.00) per share, for a total transaction of £9,998.18 ($12,046.00).

DFS Furniture plc designs, manufactures, sells, delivers, installs, and retails upholstered furniture in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company retails sofas under the DFS and Sofology brands; and modern furniture, lighting, and home accessories under the brand name. It also engages in the contract logistics business.

