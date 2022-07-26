disBalancer 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $121,020.00 (DDOS)

disBalancer (DDOS) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. One disBalancer coin can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000681 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, disBalancer has traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. disBalancer has a total market capitalization of $896,498.39 and approximately $121,020.00 worth of disBalancer was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004775 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001582 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002179 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00017335 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001979 BTC.
- Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000310 BTC.
disBalancer Profile
disBalancer’s total supply is 6,810,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,284,440 coins. disBalancer’s official Twitter account is @thedisbalancer.
Buying and Selling disBalancer
