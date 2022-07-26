DMScript Tops 24 Hour Volume of $7.00 (DMST)

DMScript (DMST) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 25th. DMScript has a market capitalization of $28,512.85 and approximately $7.00 worth of DMScript was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DMScript has traded 24.8% lower against the US dollar. One DMScript coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DMScript Profile

DMScript’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. DMScript’s official Twitter account is @DMScript and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DMScript is dmscript.com.

DMScript Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMScript directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DMScript should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DMScript using one of the exchanges listed above.

