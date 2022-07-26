Don-key (DON) Tops One Day Volume of $61,749.00

Don-key (DON) traded down 6.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 26th. In the last week, Don-key has traded 20.8% lower against the US dollar. Don-key has a total market cap of $814,068.54 and approximately $61,749.00 worth of Don-key was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Don-key coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0129 or 0.00000061 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Don-key alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000294 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00024062 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $53.48 or 0.00253335 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000867 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000941 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000710 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000016 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002617 BTC.

Don-key Coin Profile

Don-key (CRYPTO:DON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Don-key’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 63,106,033 coins. Don-key’s official Twitter account is @Don_key_finance.

Buying and Selling Don-key

According to CryptoCompare, “Donationcoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency specifically branded for use in giving, sharing, charitable donations and for the underdog. It uses the Scrypt algorithm. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Don-key directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Don-key should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Don-key using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Don-key Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Don-key and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.