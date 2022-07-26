Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Holdings Trimmed by Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lowered its position in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,727 shares during the quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Dover were worth $5,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DOV. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Dover during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dover in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Dover by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Dover in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Dover in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on DOV. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Dover to $135.00 in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Dover from $176.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Dover from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Dover from $194.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Dover from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dover presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.17.

NYSE DOV traded down $0.59 on Tuesday, reaching $126.08. The company had a trading volume of 4,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 921,633. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $126.02 and its 200-day moving average is $145.31. The stock has a market cap of $18.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Dover Co. has a 52 week low of $116.66 and a 52 week high of $184.04.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.07. Dover had a return on equity of 26.94% and a net margin of 13.90%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.45%.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

