Dvision Network Price Down 12.4% Over Last Week (DVI)

Dvision Network (DVI) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 26th. In the last week, Dvision Network has traded 12.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Dvision Network has a market capitalization of $25.64 million and $887,569.00 worth of Dvision Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dvision Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0718 or 0.00000343 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dvision Network Profile

Dvision Network (CRYPTO:DVI) is a coin. Dvision Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 356,896,290 coins. Dvision Network’s official Twitter account is @Dvision_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Dvision Network is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=Network. The official website for Dvision Network is dvision.network.

Buying and Selling Dvision Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Dvision Network is a new VR content ecosystem that is based on blockchain technology. Dvision Network presents a new virtual reality world, where humanity can lead an affluent life, at the very centre of the ICT based fourth industrial revolution. “

