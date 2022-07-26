Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) Price Target Increased to $17.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Credit Suisse Group to $17.00 in a report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Dynex Capital from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $18.75 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dynex Capital in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Jonestrading decreased their price objective on shares of Dynex Capital from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

Shares of Dynex Capital stock opened at $15.95 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.01. Dynex Capital has a 12-month low of $13.96 and a 12-month high of $18.15. The stock has a market cap of $589.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Dynex Capital ( NYSE:DX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). Dynex Capital had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 159.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dynex Capital will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.78%. Dynex Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.10%.

In other news, CEO Byron L. Boston bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $32,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 394,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,319,216. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Byron L. Boston purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $32,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 394,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,319,216. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Byron L. Boston purchased 6,562 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.25 per share, for a total transaction of $100,070.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 388,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,919,043.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 9,729 shares of company stock worth $151,058 over the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 3.0% during the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 84,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Dynex Capital during the second quarter worth $268,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Dynex Capital during the first quarter worth $70,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 100.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 10,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Dynex Capital by 5.2% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 776,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,585,000 after acquiring an additional 38,361 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.45% of the company’s stock.

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

