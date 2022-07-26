Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Dynex Capital had a net margin of 159.69% and a return on equity of 9.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share.

Dynex Capital Stock Down 3.2 %

NYSE:DX opened at $15.95 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Dynex Capital has a one year low of $13.96 and a one year high of $18.15. The company has a market cap of $589.51 million, a PE ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.03.

Dynex Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.78%. Dynex Capital’s payout ratio is currently 66.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dynex Capital

In other Dynex Capital news, CEO Byron L. Boston bought 6,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.25 per share, for a total transaction of $100,070.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 388,134 shares in the company, valued at $5,919,043.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, CEO Byron L. Boston acquired 6,562 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.25 per share, for a total transaction of $100,070.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 388,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,919,043.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Byron L. Boston purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $32,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 394,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,319,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 9,729 shares of company stock worth $151,058 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Dynex Capital by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,043,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,898,000 after acquiring an additional 100,259 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 888,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,502,000 after buying an additional 81,536 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 408,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,610,000 after buying an additional 4,929 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 264,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,285,000 after buying an additional 9,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 129,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,105,000 after buying an additional 4,562 shares during the last quarter. 39.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Dynex Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $17.00 to $18.75 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dynex Capital in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Dynex Capital to $17.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Jonestrading decreased their target price on shares of Dynex Capital from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

About Dynex Capital

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

