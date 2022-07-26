Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Dynex Capital had a net margin of 159.69% and a return on equity of 9.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share.
Dynex Capital Stock Down 3.2 %
NYSE:DX opened at $15.95 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Dynex Capital has a one year low of $13.96 and a one year high of $18.15. The company has a market cap of $589.51 million, a PE ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.03.
Dynex Capital Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.78%. Dynex Capital’s payout ratio is currently 66.10%.
Insider Buying and Selling
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dynex Capital
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Dynex Capital by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,043,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,898,000 after acquiring an additional 100,259 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 888,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,502,000 after buying an additional 81,536 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 408,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,610,000 after buying an additional 4,929 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 264,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,285,000 after buying an additional 9,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 129,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,105,000 after buying an additional 4,562 shares during the last quarter. 39.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
DX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Dynex Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $17.00 to $18.75 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dynex Capital in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Dynex Capital to $17.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Jonestrading decreased their target price on shares of Dynex Capital from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th.
About Dynex Capital
Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.
