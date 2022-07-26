East West Petroleum (CVE:EW) Shares Up 17.6%

East West Petroleum Corp. (CVE:EW – Get Rating)’s share price was up 17.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10. Approximately 105,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 130,636 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

East West Petroleum Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.96 million and a P/E ratio of -12.50.

About East West Petroleum

East West Petroleum Corp., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in New Zealand and Romania. It holds interest in a 30% interest in the Cheal-E site mining permit in the Taranaki Basin, New Zealand; and four exploration blocks covering an area of 1,007,500 acres in Pannonian Basin of western Romania.

