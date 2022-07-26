Eaton (ETN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect Eaton to post earnings of $1.82 per share for the quarter. Eaton has set its Q2 guidance at $1.78-$1.88 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $7.32-$7.72 EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.02. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 11.21%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. Eaton’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Eaton to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Eaton Stock Performance

ETN opened at $137.10 on Tuesday. Eaton has a 52-week low of $122.50 and a 52-week high of $175.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.70 billion, a PE ratio of 24.79, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton

In related news, insider Boise April Miller sold 12,283 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.66, for a total value of $1,703,160.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,585,577.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ETN. RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Eaton by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Eaton by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 101,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,390,000 after acquiring an additional 43,381 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Eaton by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 374,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,790,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in Eaton by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Eaton during the 1st quarter valued at $1,188,000. Institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on ETN. StockNews.com upgraded Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Eaton from $180.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Eaton from $185.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Eaton from $178.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Eaton from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.73.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Articles

