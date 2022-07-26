Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust plc (EGL) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.85 on August 31st

Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust plc (LON:EGL – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.85 ($0.02) per share on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust Price Performance

LON:EGL opened at GBX 221.14 ($2.66) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £233.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 534.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 217.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 209.03. Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 165 ($1.99) and a 12-month high of GBX 229 ($2.76).

Get Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust alerts:

Insider Transactions at Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust

In related news, insider David Simpson acquired 1,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 226 ($2.72) per share, for a total transaction of £2,519.90 ($3,036.02).

Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust Company Profile

Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Advisors UK Limited. manages assets for clients worldwide. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in growth stocks of companies. The fund seeks to invests in utility and infrastructure companies in developed countries.

Further Reading

