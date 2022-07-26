Electricité de France (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) Cut to “Hold” at Cheuvreux

Electricité de France (OTCMKTS:ECIFY – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Cheuvreux from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a €12.00 ($12.24) price objective on the stock.

ECIFY has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Electricité de France from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. HSBC downgraded shares of Electricité de France from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Electricité de France from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Electricité de France has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.57.

Electricité de France Price Performance

Shares of ECIFY opened at $2.35 on Tuesday. Electricité de France has a 1 year low of $1.47 and a 1 year high of $3.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.80 and a 200-day moving average of $1.85.

Electricité de France Company Profile

Electricité de France SA, an integrated energy company, engages in the power generation, transmission, distribution, supply, and trading activities in France, the United Kingdom, Italy, and internationally. The company generates electricity through nuclear, fossil fuel, hydro, solar, wind, biomass, biogas, thermal, and cogeneration plants.

